Home / News I have a News Tip

Equifax Breach Blamed on Open-Source Software Flaw

  • Sep 11, 2017 6:04 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,467
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

Equifax has blamed a flaw in the software running its online databases for the massive breach revealed last week that has allowed hackers to steal personal information of as many as 143 million customers. Kevin Dugan reporting in the New York Post: "Hackers were able to access the info — including Social Security numbers — because there was a flaw in the open-source software created by the Apache Foundation ... STRUTS is a widely available software system that's used by about 65 percent of Fortune 100 companies, including Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, Vodafone, Virgin Atlantic, Reader's Digest, Office Depot, and Showtime — plus the IRS, according to lgtm, a software development group."

Related topics: Cybercrime, Cybersecurity

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Lessons Learned from Harvey and Irma

  • Sep 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Fighting Phishing with Domain Name Disputes

  • Sep 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Security is a System Property

  • Sep 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Not Quite Two Factor, or Is Your Phone Number Really Something You Have?

  • Aug 27, 2017
  • Comments: 2

The IoT Needs a Paradigm Shift from Security to Safety of Connected Devices

  • Aug 23, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Related News

Equifax Hacked, Nearly Half of US Population Affected

  • Sep 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Europe and North America Energy Sector Targeted by Sophisticated Cyberattack Group

  • Sep 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Researchers Expose Over 320 Million Hashed Passwords

  • Sep 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

British Organizations Could Face Massive Fines for Cybersecurity Failures

  • Aug 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

British Security Researcher Credited for Stopping WannaCry Is Charged in a U.S. Cybercrime Case

  • Aug 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 4,477

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2017 Audit and Honor Roll

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

View More