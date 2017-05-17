Kansas System Hacked, Social Security Numbers of Millions Accessed Spanning 10 States

Hackers breached a Kansas Department of Commerce data system used across multiple states and gained access to more than 5.5 million Social Security Numbers, according to local news sources. The agency had to pay for credit monitoring services for all victims. From the report:"The number of SSNs exposed across the 10 states whose data was accessed has not been previously reported. The Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio, obtained the information through an open records request. More than half a million of the SSNs were from Kansas, according to the Department of Commerce. The data is from websites that help connect people to jobs."

