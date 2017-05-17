Home / News I have a News Tip

Kansas System Hacked, Social Security Numbers of Millions Accessed Spanning 10 States

  • Jul 21, 2017 10:51 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 909
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

Hackers breached a Kansas Department of Commerce data system used across multiple states and gained access to more than 5.5 million Social Security Numbers, according to local news sources. The agency had to pay for credit monitoring services for all victims. From the report:"The number of SSNs exposed across the 10 states whose data was accessed has not been previously reported. The Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio, obtained the information through an open records request. More than half a million of the SSNs were from Kansas, according to the Department of Commerce. The data is from websites that help connect people to jobs."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

APT: The Cancer Within

  • Jul 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Phishing: the Worst of Times in the DNS

  • Jun 27, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Good Samaritans with Network Visibility

  • Jun 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Conventional Thinking Won't Work in New Era of ISIS & 'Unprecedented' Cyber & Non-Cyber Attacks

  • Jun 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Security Costs Money. So - Who Pays?

  • May 17, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Related News

Extreme Cyberattack Could Cost as Much as Superstorm Sandy, Says Insurer Lloyd's of London

  • Jul 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Afghanistan Enacts Law Targeting Online Crime and Militancy

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Critical Infrastructure Will Be Attacked Within 2 Years, According to 2017 Black Hat Survey

  • Jul 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Nuclear Power and Other Energy Companies Hacked by Russians According to Government Officials

  • Jul 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Lawmakers Wary of Kaspersky Lab, the Russian Cybersecurity Firm

  • Jul 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,738

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

Resilient Cybersecurity: Dealing with On-Premise, Cloud-Based and Hybrid Security Complexities

Verisign Releases Q4 2015 DDoS Trends - DDoS Attack Activity Increasing by 85% Year Over Year

Best Practices from Verizon - Proactively Mitigating Emerging Fraudulent Activities

Neustar Data Identifies Most Popular Times of Year for DDoS Attacks in 2015

The Framework for Resilient Cybersecurity (Webinar)

2015 Trends: Multi-channel, Streaming Media and the Growth of Fraud

Verisign Mitigates More Attack Activity in Q3 2015 Than Any Other Quarter During Last Two Years

Verisign & Forrester Webinar: Defending Against Cyber Threats in Complex Hybrid-Cloud Environments

Faster DDoS Mitigation - Introducing Verisign OpenHybrid Customer Activated Mitigation

View More