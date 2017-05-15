North Korea's Spy Agency Behind WannaCry

According to a report from The Washington Post, the NSA has linked the North Korean government to the creation of the WannaCry ransomeware that resulted in affecting over 300,000 people in almost 150 countries last month. "The assessment [...] is based on an analysis of tactics, techniques and targets that point with 'moderate confidence' to North Korea's spy agency… WannaCry was apparently an attempt to raise revenue for the regime, but analysts said the effort was flawed. Though the hackers raised $140,000 in bitcoin, a form of digital currency, so far they have not cashed it in, the analysts said."

