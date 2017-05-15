Home / News I have a News Tip

North Korea's Spy Agency Behind WannaCry

  • Jun 15, 2017 7:27 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 664
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

According to a report from The Washington Post, the NSA has linked the North Korean government to the creation of the WannaCry ransomeware that resulted in affecting over 300,000 people in almost 150 countries last month. "The assessment [...] is based on an analysis of tactics, techniques and targets that point with 'moderate confidence' to North Korea's spy agency… WannaCry was apparently an attempt to raise revenue for the regime, but analysts said the effort was flawed. Though the hackers raised $140,000 in bitcoin, a form of digital currency, so far they have not cashed it in, the analysts said."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Good Samaritans with Network Visibility

  • Jun 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Conventional Thinking Won't Work in New Era of ISIS & 'Unprecedented' Cyber & Non-Cyber Attacks

  • Jun 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Security Costs Money. So - Who Pays?

  • May 17, 2017
  • Comments: 1

WannaCry: Patching Dilemma from the Other Side

  • May 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

It's Up to Each of Us: Why I WannaCry for Collaboration

  • May 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

FBI, DHS Release Technical Details on North Korea’s DDoS Botnet Infrastructure

  • Jun 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Russian Interference More Vigorous than Assumed, Over 39 States Targeted During Election

  • Jun 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Major Flaw Found in WannaCry Raises Questions on Whether it was Really a Ransomware

  • Jun 09, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Canadian Internet Registration Authority Launches Cloud-Based DNS Firewall Service

  • Jun 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Al Jazeera Under Systematic Cyberattack

  • Jun 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,024

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

Resilient Cybersecurity: Dealing with On-Premise, Cloud-Based and Hybrid Security Complexities

Verisign Releases Q4 2015 DDoS Trends - DDoS Attack Activity Increasing by 85% Year Over Year

Best Practices from Verizon - Proactively Mitigating Emerging Fraudulent Activities

Neustar Data Identifies Most Popular Times of Year for DDoS Attacks in 2015

The Framework for Resilient Cybersecurity (Webinar)

2015 Trends: Multi-channel, Streaming Media and the Growth of Fraud

Verisign Mitigates More Attack Activity in Q3 2015 Than Any Other Quarter During Last Two Years

Verisign & Forrester Webinar: Defending Against Cyber Threats in Complex Hybrid-Cloud Environments

Faster DDoS Mitigation - Introducing Verisign OpenHybrid Customer Activated Mitigation

View More