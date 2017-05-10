Home / News I have a News Tip

Emergency Patch Issued for Samba, WannaCry-type Bug Exploitable with One Line of Code

  • May 25, 2017 11:51 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 508
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

The team behind the free networking software Samba has issued and emergency patch for a remote code execution vulnerability. Tom Spring reporting from Threatpost writes: "The flaw poses a severe threat to users, with approximately 104,000 Samba installations vulnerable to remote takeover. More troubling, experts say, the vulnerability can be exploited with just one line of code." The Samba team which issued the patch on Wednesday, says "all versions of Samba from 3.5.0 onwards are vulnerable to a remote code execution vulnerability, allowing a malicious client to upload a shared library to a writable share, and then cause the server to load and execute it."

"Comparisons are being made between the WannaCry ransomware attacks... because like WannaCry, the Samba vulnerability could be a conduit for a 'wormable' exploit that spreads quickly. Also, any exploit taking advantage of the Samba vulnerability would also take advantage of bugs in the same SMB protocol used by the NSA exploits used to spread WannaCry." –Tom Spring, Threatpost, 25 May 2017

No signs of attacks yet in the 12 hours since its discovery was announced. "[I]t had taken researchers only 15 minutes to develop malware that made use of the hole. ... This one seems to be very, very easy to exploit ... more than 100,000 computers [are found] running vulnerable versions of the software, Samba, free networking software developed for Linux and Unix computers. There are likely to be many more." –Jeremy Wagstaff and Michael Perry, Reuters, 25 May 2017

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Malware

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Security Costs Money. So - Who Pays?

  • May 17, 2017
  • Comments: 1

WannaCry: Patching Dilemma from the Other Side

  • May 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

It's Up to Each of Us: Why I WannaCry for Collaboration

  • May 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Criminals Behind WannaCry

  • May 14, 2017
  • Comments: 5

8 Reasons Why Cybersecurity Strategy and Business Operations are Inseparable

  • May 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Bell Canada Discloses Loss of 1.9 Million Email Addresses to Hacker, Says No Relation to WannaCry

  • May 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

WikiLeaks Releases CIA Malware Implants Called Assassin and AfterMidnight

  • May 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

WannaCry Ransomware Cyberattack Spreading to Countries Across the World, 45K Attacks Reported So Far

  • May 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Trump Signs Cybersecurity Executive Order, Experts Weigh in on the New Draft

  • May 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FCC Reports Site Attacked Over Net Neutrality Comments, Senators Seek Evidence

  • May 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 2,289

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 2,615

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

Encrypting Inbound and Outbound Email Connections with PowerMTA

View More