Germany Investigating Legal Grounds to Destroy Servers Used to Carry Out Cyberattacks

Hans-Georg Maassen, Germany's head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution says large amounts of data were seized during the May 20015 cyberattack on lower house of parliament (Bundestag). APT28, a Russian hacking group, is accused and Maassen says Russia is increasing cyberattacks, propaganda and other efforts to destabilize German society. Andrea Shalal reporting from Berlin in the Reuters: "Maassen told reporters that Germany was working hard to strengthen its cyber defenses, but also needed the legal framework for offensive operations. Berlin was studying what legal changes were needed to allow authorities to purge stolen data from third-party servers, and to potentially destroy servers used to carry out cyber attacks."
Related topics: Cyberattack, Policy & Regulation, Security
|
