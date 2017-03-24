UK Government Reports Nearly Half of Businesses Identified Cyber Security Breaches in the Past Year

The UK government has released the results of national cybersecurity survey revealing nearly seven in ten large companies in the country have identified a breach or attack in the past 12 months. The report also says that businesses holding electronic personal data on customers were much more likely to suffer cyber breaches than those that do not (51 per cent compared to 37 per cent). "The most common breaches or attacks were via fraudulent emails — for example coaxing staff into revealing passwords or financial information, or opening dangerous attachments — followed by viruses and malware, such as people impersonating the organization online and ransomware. ... Of the businesses which identified a breach or attack, almost a quarter had a temporary loss of files, a fifth had software or systems corrupted, one in ten lost access to third party systems they rely on, and one in ten had their website taken down or slowed."

