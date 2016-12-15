Home / News I have a News Tip

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guliani Appointed to "Chair" Cyber Task Force

  • Jan 12, 2017 1:04 PM PST
By CircleID Reporter

Transition spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters today that former New York City Mayo, Rudy Giuliani will "chair" the cyber task force that Trump announced last Friday. The task force is given three months from Trump's inauguration to deliver a cybersecurity plan.

— Giuliani from the Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday: "Over the course of the last 20 years, our ability to use modern technology has evolved in ways we couldn't possibly imagine — really fast, very quick, we can do things we never could do before. Our ability to defend that has lagged behind."

— "Giuliani, who has done private cybersecurity work since he left government, will be convening groups of private sector experts and executives who will meet with Trump on the issue," Rebecca Savransky and ben Kamisar reporting in The Hill

— Giuliani on Fox & Friends: "It's his [Trump's] belief, which I share, that a lot of the solutions are out there, we're just not sharing them. It's like cancer. You know, there's cancer research going on all over the place — you'd almost wish they'd get together in one room and maybe we'd find a cure." Watch video clip via Twitter

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Security

 
   
