US Department of Homeland Security Issues Emergency Directive Ordering Agencies to Audit DNS Records

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 22, 2019 1:57 PM PST
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a rare "emergency" directive ordering federal agencies to audit all DNS records within ten days. The "Emergency Directive” issued today is in response to a series of incidents involving Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure tampering. Multiple executive branch agency domains were impacted by the tampering campaign, allowing attackers to redirect and intercept web and mail traffic according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). To address the "significant and imminent risks to agency information and information systems", DHS has ordered a set of near-term actions for all .gov or other agency-managed domains to prevent illegitimate DNS activity and help detect unauthorized certificates.

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, DNS
