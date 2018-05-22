Home / News I have a News Tip

European Data Regulators Throw ICANN Back to the Drawing Board for a Third Time on Whois Privacy

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 07, 2018 9:42 PM PDT
In a letter to ICANN, the chair of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) makes it plain that even the organization's "interim" plan is fundamentally flawed, reports Kieren McCarthy in the Register. "European data regulators have torn up the latest proposal by internet overseer ICANN over its Whois data service, sending the hapless organization back to the drawing board for a third time. ... In what is perhaps the greatest blow to ICANN's credibility, the EDPB undercuts ICANN's legal appeal to a ruling it lost last month in German court, stating clearly that it cannot force people to provide additional "admin" and "technical" contacts for a given domain name — something some were hoping would act as an effective workaround to the privacy law."

