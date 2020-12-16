Home / News

The Government of Niue Launches Proceedings With ICANN to Reclaim Its .nu Top-Level Domain

By CircleID Reporter
  • December 16, 2020, 12:28 pm PST
The Government of Niue, a small island 2,400 kilometers northeast of New Zealand, launched proceedings today demanding a "redelegation" of its country code top-level domain, .nu, from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). Jack Kerr, who first broke the news in Business Insider, notes, "the .nu domain has never been in the hands of the Niuean people, with control currently resting with the Internet Foundation of Sweden (IIS), the body in charge of that country's .se space." Kerr adds that Niue is also pursuing a case in the Swedish legal system demanding tens of millions of dollars made from the sale of .nu domains. Pär Brumark, the Swedish domains expert who is leading a delegation on behalf of Niue to claim its space, tells BI, "This is the big one."

