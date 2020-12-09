Home / News

A New Privacy-Focused DNS Protocol Released Called Oblivious

By CircleID Reporter
  • December 09, 2020, 11:23 am PST
Cloudflare and Apple, along with Fastly, on Tuesday announced a new proposed DNS standard that separates IP addresses from queries preventing an entity from seeing both at the same time. The protocol called Oblivious DNS over HTTPS, or ODoH, is open source and available for anyone to try it out or run their own ODoH service. The team from Cloudflare explains: "ODoH works by adding a layer of public key encryption, as well as a network proxy between clients and DoH servers such as 1.1.1.1. The combination of these two added elements guarantees that only the user has access to both the DNS messages and their own IP address at the same time." (Learn more: Cloudflare's announcement, Internet-Draft, the Paper)

