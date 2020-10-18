Internet Society Seeks Nominations for 2021 Board of Trustees

Are you passionate about preserving the global, open Internet? Do you have experience in Internet standards, development or public policy? If so, please consider applying for a seat on the Internet Society Board of Trustees.

The Internet Society supports and promotes the development of the Internet as a global technical infrastructure, a resource to enrich people's lives, and a force for good in society. Our work aligns with our goals for the Internet to be open, globally-connected, secure, and trustworthy.

Working with members, chapters and other partners around the world, the Internet Society promotes the continued evolution and growth of the open Internet for everyone.

The Board of Trustees provides strategic direction, inspiration, and oversight to advance the Society's mission. Currently, Trustees also serve as members the Internet Society Foundation board.

In 2021:



the Internet Society's chapters will elect one Trustee;

the Internet Society's Organization Members will elect two Trustees; and

the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) will select two Trustees.

Membership in the Internet Society is not required to nominate someone (including yourself) to stand for election. Following an orientation program, all new Trustees will begin their terms commencing with the Society's annual general meeting on July 31-August 1, 2021.

Nominations close at 15:00 UTC on Friday, December 4, 2020. Find out more by reading the Call for Nominations and other information available at: https://www.internetsociety.org/board-of-trustees/elections/