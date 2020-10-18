Home / Blogs

Internet Society Seeks Nominations for 2021 Board of Trustees

By Dan York Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society

Are you passionate about preserving the global, open Internet? Do you have experience in Internet standards, development or public policy? If so, please consider applying for a seat on the Internet Society Board of Trustees.

The Internet Society supports and promotes the development of the Internet as a global technical infrastructure, a resource to enrich people's lives, and a force for good in society. Our work aligns with our goals for the Internet to be open, globally-connected, secure, and trustworthy.

Working with members, chapters and other partners around the world, the Internet Society promotes the continued evolution and growth of the open Internet for everyone.

The Board of Trustees provides strategic direction, inspiration, and oversight to advance the Society's mission. Currently, Trustees also serve as members the Internet Society Foundation board.

In 2021:

  • the Internet Society's chapters will elect one Trustee;
  • the Internet Society's Organization Members will elect two Trustees; and
  • the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) will select two Trustees.

Membership in the Internet Society is not required to nominate someone (including yourself) to stand for election. Following an orientation program, all new Trustees will begin their terms commencing with the Society's annual general meeting on July 31-August 1, 2021.

Nominations close at 15:00 UTC on Friday, December 4, 2020. Find out more by reading the Call for Nominations and other information available at: https://www.internetsociety.org/board-of-trustees/elections/

Internet Society & the .ORG Debacle By John Poole  –  Nov 10, 2020 6:22 pm PST

After the .ORG debacle (phase 1 and phase 2), 2019-2020, there needs to be a wholesale change in leadership and organizational culture at the Internet Society, and deep introspection about the lapse in good judgment and ethics at both PIR and the Internet Society, so aptly pointed out by the Attorney General of California:

ISOC purports to support the Internet, yet its actions, from the secretive nature of the transaction, to actively seeking to transfer the .ORG registry to an unknown entity, are contrary to its mission and potentially disruptive to the same system it claims to champion and support.

