US Election-Related Web Properties Prone to Fraud and Misinformation Due to Lack of Domain Security

Co-authored by CSC's Sue Watts and Quinn Taggart.
The risks of fraud and disinformation in the U.S. election process have been hiding in plain sight. CSC's new research finds that a large majority of web domains closely linked to the campaign websites for Joe Biden and Donald Trump lack basic domain security protocols and are prone to domain spoofing tactics. This makes them a potential target for hackers looking to spread disinformation ahead of the election, and criminals who want to take advantage of voter intentions through domain spoofing, domain name and domain name system (DNS) hijacking, and phishing. Our findings show major risks that potentially lead to manipulation of web properties that voters rely on for information and donations. Additionally, the websites joebiden.com and donaldjtrump.com fit into this same risk profile.
When a bad actor takes advantage of these vulnerabilities, below are some of the things that can happen:
In June, CSC revealed in the 2020 Domain Security Report that 83% of Forbes Global 2000 companies are at greater risk of domain name and DNS hijacking because they have not adopted basic domain security measures like registry lock. We thought it would be valuable to see if these same security issues were magnified for U.S. election-related web properties.
Using SimilarWeb, CSC identified close to 1,000 "outgoing" and "referral" domains for the period of August 1 – August 30, 2020 associated with joebiden.com and donaldjtrump.com. Essentially, we observed which websites are part of the presidential election ecosystem. These types of websites include:
CSC then applied its proprietary tools to identify the adoption of key domain security measures across the presidential election ecosystem. Highlights from our findings include:
We also researched misspelled .COM domains (i.e., typo domains), related to joebiden.com and donaldjtrump.com. As part of our process, we checked to see which of these domains were registered, and we analyzed their registrant and registrar details and domain registration dates. Last, we observed whether they were configured for email and how they were being used.
Our research also showed that, of the typo domains related to joebiden.com and donaldjtrump.com:
Furthermore, in terms of the domains being used by third parties:
NTT's September Monthly Threat Report spoke of similar concerns related to ransomware being a significant U.S. election threat. DNS, domains, and email are the means of malware distribution, so more oversight in these areas could help reduce the impact. Companies like Spamhaus have also discussed the increased threat of domain name hijacking, and have been advocating for increased oversight in holding domain name registrars to a higher standard.
