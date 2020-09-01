|
NeoPhotonics, the Nasdaq-listed producer of various optical communications products, including silicon photonics and photonic integrated circuits (PICs), warned investor this week that the new restrictions on business with China's Huawei — its largest customer — could have a major impact on future sales. Dave Burstein writes to report: NeoPhotonics has lost $40M in quarterly sales to Huawei, a brutal blow to a company with quarterly sales of ~$100 million. They promise 'appropriate expense adjustments and structural actions to mitigate the impact of revenue declines.' That almost definitely means they will fire a lot of people. Huawei makes most of its own optical parts and will probably soon develop an alternative. I suspect Huawei's purchases were especially high as they stock up to withstand the U.S. blockade.
Who actually wrote the above article of disinformation? This is definitely not from the company's own press release. Maybe your CircleID Reporter is just misinformed or this is disinformation peddled by Huawei, or by the CCP, picked up and just re-published by your CircleID Reporter? "Blockade"? Your reporter obviously doesn't understand the difference between a blockade and security restrictions imposed by the US government (BIS DOC) affecting Huawei and affiliates (see the NeoPhotonics press release link above). A "brutal blow" — LOL! — the company press release says:
Your misinformed "CircleID reporter" wrote: "That almost definitely means they will fire a lot of people." Really? Your reporter didn't get that from the NeoPhotonics press release. Your reporter really needs "to get a grip!" NeoPhotonics is a small cap company that employs less than 1800 people total globally, spread between China, the U.S., Japan, and Russia. So a few people in China may lose their jobs, next time maybe NeoPhotonics will be more careful with whom they do business!