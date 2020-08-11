Home / News

The Defense Department Opening Large Areas of Mid-Band Spectrum to Help US Compete With China in 5G

  August 11, 2020
On Monday, the Trump administration announced plans to auction off 100 megahertz of mid-band spectrum dedicated initially to military purposes for commercial use starting in mid-2022 to fuel 5G network deployment in the United States. "With this additional 100 MHz, the U.S. now has a contiguous 530 megahertz of mid-band spectrum from 3450-3980 MHz to enable higher capacity 5G networks," said Dana Deasy, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer. In April, FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly had urged President Donald Trump to cut through red tape and get the Pentagon to give up some of its frequencies. "The U.S. does not have the luxury of waiting years to provide spectrum for 5G services, especially when competitors such as China can move expeditiously to reassign spectrum frequencies by leveraging all the resources and power of their centralized, Communist regime," said O'Rielly.

