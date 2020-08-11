US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces the Clean Network program / AUG 5, 2020

The Internet Society (ISOC) has condemned the U.S. Clean Network Program announced last week, which proclaims to safeguard America's critical telecommunications and technology infrastructure. The program aims to primarily root out major Chinese tech products from the U.S. system, but ISOC warns that these measures will "only increase the global momentum towards a 'Splinternet' — a fractured network, rather than the Internet we have built over the last four decades and need now more than ever." ISOC adds: "This is part of a larger disturbing trend where governments directly interfere with the Internet, attempting to score short-term political points without regard to the long-term damage that results." Michael R. Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State notes that more than thirty countries and territories are now Clean Countries, and many of the world’s biggest telecommunications companies are Clean Telcos.