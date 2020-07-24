Home / News

U.S. Department of Energy Unveils Blueprint for the Quantum Internet

By CircleID Reporter

Argonne Director Paul Kearns speaking during a press conference on Thursday at the University of Chicago.

In a press conference on Thursday at the University of Chicago, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled a report that outlines a blueprint strategy for developing a national quantum internet. Currently, in its initial stages of development, the quantum internet could provide a secure communications network and is believed to have a significant impact in areas critical to science, industry, and national security. "Scientists now believe that the construction of a prototype will be within reach over the next decade," says the Department of Energy. Some of the unique foreseen benefits of a quantum internet:

Quantum transmissions are exceedingly difficult to eavesdrop on as information passes between locations. Scientists plan to use that trait to make virtually unhackable networks.

Quantum internet could potentially expedite the exchange of vast amounts of data. According to the report, if the components can be combined and scaled, society may be at the cusp of a breakthrough in data communication.

The creation of ultra-sensitive quantum sensors could allow engineers to better monitor and predict earthquakes or search for underground deposits of oil, gas, or minerals. Such sensors could also have applications in health care and imaging.

Crucial steps toward building such an internet are already underway in the Chicago region, one of the leading global hubs for quantum research. In February of this year, scientists from DOE's Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois, and the University of Chicago entangled photons across a 52-mile "quantum loop" in the Chicago suburbs, successfully establishing one of the longest land-based quantum networks in the nation. That network will soon be connected to DOE's Fermilab in Batavia, Illinois, establishing a three-node, 80-mile testbed.

By CircleID Reporter – CircleID's internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us. Visit Page

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

 Be the first to post a comment!

Add Your Comments

 To post your comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppdetex

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

View All Topics