Home / News

i2Coalition and The Domain Name Association Announce Their Intent to Merge

By CircleID Reporter

The Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) and The Domain Name Association (DNA) have announced their intent to merge, forming the largest Internet infrastructure advocacy group in North America. The combined association will operate under the name i2Coalition and maintain the i2Coalition's existing organizational and management structure. "The merger of our organizations underpins the mission of both the DNA and the i2Coalition, combining our mutual dedication to Internet industry best practices and policies to empower continued growth. Combined, we represent over 100 organization members and their online business interests," says Christian Dawson, Co-Founder of the i2Coalition.

By CircleID Reporter – CircleID's internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us. Visit Page

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

 Be the first to post a comment!

Add Your Comments

 To post your comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppdetex

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics