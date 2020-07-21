i2Coalition and The Domain Name Association Announce Their Intent to Merge

The Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) and The Domain Name Association (DNA) have announced their intent to merge, forming the largest Internet infrastructure advocacy group in North America. The combined association will operate under the name i2Coalition and maintain the i2Coalition's existing organizational and management structure. "The merger of our organizations underpins the mission of both the DNA and the i2Coalition, combining our mutual dedication to Internet industry best practices and policies to empower continued growth. Combined, we represent over 100 organization members and their online business interests," says Christian Dawson, Co-Founder of the i2Coalition.