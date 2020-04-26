ICANN Independence and Non-Profits on the Net – Get it Right and Go Forward

Later this week, ICANN is finally going to vote on the proposed sale of .ORG to Ethos Capital. It will decide the future owner of .ORG, but the decision will also provide a window into whether ICANN will remain independent of the U.S. government. It's a big decision, one that can strengthen both ICANN and the NGO community on the web, if we get it right.

For nearly a decade, the ICANN community fought hard to untether itself from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Many, even most of us in the ICANN world, supported the move based on assurances that a stronger "empowered community" would create independence for the global Internet community and a greater role for actors within the ICANN ecosystem. The result was two historic milestones: the end of ICANN's Memorandum of Understanding with the Commerce Department and the termination of the IANA agreement with DOC in 2014.

Now there is reason to doubt that independence. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra recently warned that if ICANN approves the .ORG deal, the AG office, "will continue to evaluate this matter and will take whatever action necessary to protect Californians and the nonprofit community." Just what action he would take is unclear, but either way, the California government, instead of the Department of Commerce, would be in the drivers' seat.

Think what you like about the .ORG deal: the next time there's controversy over an ICANN decision — justified or not — will the unhappy parties simply petition California to threaten ICANN? Will ICANN cave? And what about the community processes within the ICANN ecosystem? Will they be marginalized? Is ICANN simply swapping out one U.S. Government boss for another?

So that's the negative, but there may also potentially a positive side of this controversy.

I know a little bit about PIR and the workings of .ORG. Several years ago, my firm partnered with Public Interest Registry and others to spread .NGO as a go-to domain for non-profit organizations. The goal was to promote the use of the .NGO space exclusively for use by groups with certified non-governmental status in the countries where they worked — to help real NGOs raise more money and do the community work that the government can't or won't do.

Alas, .NGO didn't grow like we hoped — it was probably an idea ahead of its time. But if PIR and Ethos Capital are really committed to a more active global role, including governance and investing real money (starting with the commitment of $10M in real funding for philanthropic initiatives), this might be a real opportunity for the .ORG community. This would mean money going directly to NGOs versus flowing to the Internet Society for ISOC's priorities.

For sure, $10M out of a multi-year, billion-dollar deal is just a starting point. But that's where the economics come in. For the Ethos/PIR deal to work financially, PIR will have to offer more and better service to NGOs around the world. Up until now .ORG's been a simple registry offering domain names. In this new scenario, PIR is proposing to effectively reinvent itself as a much more impactful portal that the .ORG community can use to get assistance with fundraising, legal compliance, or recruitment and membership and other areas. Having spoken with literally thousands of NGOs as part of our work with PIR over the years, I know that that non-profits from Botswana to Bangladesh need resources to solve these common problems.

The primary focus of discussion on the .ORG sale thus far has been gaining binding commitments around price controls and on censorship. And the community — not the California government — should insist that PIR makes good on their commitments. But let's not lose sight of the other big issues on the table: the independence of the ICANN community and the online success of the non-profit world.

We, as an ICANN community, asked for independence from government, for good reason. And the global non-profit community can have a better — and more effective — PIR, with the incentive to offer more and better service to the global NGO community. These are positive outcomes, and California shouldn't get in the way.