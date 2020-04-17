The .ORG Acquisition Delayed Following California's Attorney General Letter to ICANN

ICANN has delayed the decision for the sale of the .ORG registry, pushing the issue off for another month following a last minute letter from California's attorney. "The organization's board of directors was due to decide today on whether to approve the $1.13bn sale of the .org domain from the Internet Society to private equity firm Ethos Capital, but a last-minute letter from California's attorney general Xavier Becerra appears to have upended the plan," reports Kieren McCarthy in The Register. McCarthy adds, "the attorney general's letter arrived just hours before the meeting and told the non-profit organization in stark terms that it should not approve the sale as it 'raises serious concerns that cannot be overlooked.'" ICANN on Thursday announced that it would extend the review period of the sale to May 4th but notes that the Attorney General's letter has not taken into account the recent work that PIR has done to make the entity more responsible to the community.