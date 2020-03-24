At the Crossroads: The State of Domain Registration Data Services

The Internet's users rely on domain name registration information for vital purposes, including providing security, problem-solving, and legal and social accountability. The data is so important that users perform more than two billion WHOIS queries every day. ICANN has instituted new data policies over the last two years, and is also directing a migration to a new technical protocol, RDAP, that will replace WHOIS access in the near future. So at this critical juncture, how is it all going?

To find out, Interisle Consulting Group has performed a new study of the state of domain registration data access, "Domain Name Registration Data at the Crossroads." The report examines compliance with ICANN's current policies and operational standards. The investigation found widespread compliance and technical failures, leading to decreased basic access, and an erosion of reliability and predictability.

The report examines the practices of 23 registrars, which collectively sponsor more than two-thirds of the domain names in the generic top-level domains (gTLDs). The study answers five questions for each registrar: