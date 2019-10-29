Stay informed about the acquisition of Public Interest Registry

Vint Cerf Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 30, 2020 2:43 PM PDT
Internet pioneer and vice president of research at Google, Vint Cerf, said in a tweet this morning that he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He wrote, "I tested positive for COVID-19 and am recovering," and recommended people to watch an HBO segment from comedian John Oliver about preventative steps that the US needs to take. Cerf is 76 years old — an age group that has a high risk of mortality. However, he is in great care, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Related topics: Coronavirus, Internet Protocol
