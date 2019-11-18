Stay informed about the acquisition of Public Interest Registry

by Ethos Capital

Home / News I have a News Tip

FCC Grants ISPs Temporary Access to Wireless Spectrum to Help Handle Demand During Pandemic

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 27, 2020 2:02 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 569

The FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau today granted temporary spectrum access to 33 wireless Internet service providers serving 330 counties in the U.S. to help them serve rural communities facing an increase in broadband needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Special Temporary Authority (STA) granted today allows these companies to use the lower 45 megahertz of spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band for 60 days," says FCC. Ajit Pai, FCC Chairman, adds: "Fixed wireless broadband providers deliver this service for many communities, especially those hardest for other providers to reach. Giving them access to the 5.9 GHz band will help them meet their customers' needs during these challenging times." The Special Temporary Authorities granted today will be provided to U.S. communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Telecom, White Space, Wireless
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppdetex

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics

Stay informed about the acquisition of Public Interest Registry

by Ethos Capital