BT Removes Broadband Caps, Offers Unlimited Data to Customers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 22, 2020 4:54 PM PDT
British telecommunications giant BT Group, which also owns the UK's biggest mobile services provider EE, has annouced it is removing all caps on its customers' home broadband plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. BT says it is allowing unlimited data in response to the sudden surge in video calling and conferencing, HD streaming and digital home schooling. The annoucement follows reports that BT is also in talks with the UK government "about using its phone location and usage data to monitor whether coronavirus limitation measures such as asking the public to stay at home are working." Other networks and services are also taking steps to address internet connectivity issues during the crisis, including Netflix confirming it will reduce stream quality across Europe in response to EU's request.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Telecom
