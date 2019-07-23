U.S. Health Agency Suffers From Cyberattack, COVID-19 Disruptions by Foreign Actors Suspected

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department (HHS) is reported to have suffered from cyberattacks on its computer system believed, by those familiar with the incident, to be a disruption and disinformation campaign aimed at undermining the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The attack is suspected to be the work of foreign actors. Bloomberg further reports: "The National Security Council issued a tweet warning without elaboration about 'fake' text messages. The tweet was prompted by a message from an unknown sender warning that the person's 'military friends' had heard in a briefing that the 'president will order a two week mandatory quarantine for the nation.' Officials believe the message — spread by text, email and social media — was related to the HHS cyberattack, one of the people said." The HHS and federal networks are however, assured to be functioning normally despite the incident.
