U.S. Health Agency Suffers From Cyberattack, COVID-19 Disruptions by Foreign Actors Suspected

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 17, 2020 1:53 PM PDT
The U.S. Health and Human Services Department (HHS) is reported to have suffered from cyberattacks on its computer system believed, by those familiar with the incident, to be a disruption and disinformation campaign aimed at undermining the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The attack is suspected to be the work of foreign actors. Bloomberg further reports: "The National Security Council issued a tweet warning without elaboration about 'fake' text messages. The tweet was prompted by a message from an unknown sender warning that the person's 'military friends' had heard in a briefing that the 'president will order a two week mandatory quarantine for the nation.' Officials believe the message — spread by text, email and social media — was related to the HHS cyberattack, one of the people said." The HHS and federal networks are however, assured to be functioning normally despite the incident.

Related topics: Cyberattack
