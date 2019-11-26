American University Washington College of Law to Hold Open Discussion on the .ORG Sale Controversy

The American University Washington College of Law has announced it will be hosting a fireside chat on the sale of the Public Interest Registry (PIR) to the private equity firm Ethos Capital. The event titled "The Controversial Sale of the .ORG Registry: The Conversation We Should Be Having," will be held on Tuesday, February 11th, with the following confirmed speakers:

Andrew Sullivan, President & CEO, Internet Society

Mitch Stoltz, Senior Staff Attorney, Electronic Frontier Foundation

Benjamin Leff, Professor of Law, Charitable and Non-Profit Organizations, Washington College of Law

Marc Rotenberg, President, Electronic Privacy Information Center, Former Chair, Public Internet Registry (.ORG)

The discussion will be facilitated by Kathryn Kleiman, IP & Tech Clinic, Washington College of Law and Former Dir. of Policy, Public Interest Registry (.ORG), and will attempt to address questions such as: Can a non-profit (ISOC) sell a non-profit (PIR)? Are top-level domains still global public resources? What can ISOC and PIR do to protect the online communication of millions of .ORG registrants? What mechanisms could exist to address concerns of the .ORG community? "The answers could profoundly affect Internet speech for decades to come," says WCL.