Home / News I have a News Tip

American University Washington College of Law to Hold Open Discussion on the .ORG Sale Controversy

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 10, 2020 1:43 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 289

The American University Washington College of Law has announced it will be hosting a fireside chat on the sale of the Public Interest Registry (PIR) to the private equity firm Ethos Capital. The event titled "The Controversial Sale of the .ORG Registry: The Conversation We Should Be Having," will be held on Tuesday, February 11th, with the following confirmed speakers:

Andrew Sullivan, President & CEO, Internet Society

Mitch Stoltz, Senior Staff Attorney, Electronic Frontier Foundation

Benjamin Leff, Professor of Law, Charitable and Non-Profit Organizations, Washington College of Law

Marc Rotenberg, President, Electronic Privacy Information Center, Former Chair, Public Internet Registry (.ORG)

The discussion will be facilitated by Kathryn Kleiman, IP & Tech Clinic, Washington College of Law and Former Dir. of Policy, Public Interest Registry (.ORG), and will attempt to address questions such as: Can a non-profit (ISOC) sell a non-profit (PIR)? Are top-level domains still global public resources? What can ISOC and PIR do to protect the online communication of millions of .ORG registrants? What mechanisms could exist to address concerns of the .ORG community? "The answers could profoundly affect Internet speech for decades to come," says WCL.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Registry Services
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppDetex

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

View All Topics