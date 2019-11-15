Home / News I have a News Tip

California Attorney General Asks ICANN for Detailed Information On the .ORG Sale

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 31, 2020 3:38 PM PST
A notice released this week by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has disclosed that the Office of the Attorney General of the State of California has requested extensive information from the agency regarding the proposed sale and transfer of Public Interest Registry (PIR) from the Internet Society (ISOC) to Ethos Capital. ICANN says it received the letter last week and is fully cooperating with the Attorney General's request for information. In addition, the original deadline of February 20th for the approval of the sale by ICANN will most likely be delayed by at least two months as a result of the inquiry. The letter from the Attorney general has demanded answers to 35 questions, including several inquiries concerning the removal of the price cap for the .ORG registration fees. ICANN is given 15 calendar days to respond.

