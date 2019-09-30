Russia Says It Has Successfully Tested a Country-Wide Alternative to the Global Internet

Russia's Ministry of Communications has announced that it has successfully tested a country-wide alternative to the global Internet and that general users did not notice any changes. How it works: "The initiative involves restricting the points at which Russia's version of the net connects to its global counterpart, giving the government more control over what its citizens can access," reports BBC. Putin has called the steps as purely a defensive measure stating: "[Runet] is aimed only at preventing adverse consequences of global disconnection from the global network, which is largely controlled from abroad. This is the point; this is what sovereignty is — to have our resources that can be turned on so that we would not be cut from the Internet."