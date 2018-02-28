We Have Now Run Out of IPv4 Addresses, Says RIPE NCC

The organization responsible for providing global Internet resources, including addresses in Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia has announced that as of today, 25 November 2019, it has run out of IPv4 addresses. "We made our final /22 IPv4 allocation from the last remaining addresses in our available pool," said the report. The organization adds that this announcement should not come as a surprise as the exhaustion of IPv4 address pool has long been anticipated and planned for by the RIPE community. What's next:

— Recovered Addresses: "Even though we have run out, we will continue to recover IPv4 addresses in the future. These will come from organizations that have gone out of business or are closed, or from networks that return addresses they no longer need. These addresses will be allocated to our members (LIRs) according to their position on a new waiting list that is now active."

— IPv6 deployment: "Without wide-scale IPv6 deployment, we risk heading into a future where the growth of our Internet is unnecessarily limited - not by a lack of skilled network engineers, technical equipment or investment - but by a shortage of unique network identifiers. There is still a long way to go, and we call on all stakeholders to play their role in supporting the IPv6 roll-out."