Iran Almost Completely Shuts Off Internet Access Across the Country Amid Protests Over Fuel Prices

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 18, 2019 12:22 PM PDT
Iran has almost entirely shut down internet access across the country amid protests over an increase in fuel prices. NetBlocks internet observatory confirmed disruptions with multiple fixed-line and mobile providers in Iran over the weekend with the country's largest mobile network operators (including MCI, Rightel and IranCell) subsequently falling offline as of 6:00 pm (14:30 UTC) Saturday, amid worsening internet shutdowns as protests intensified. A recent update from NetBlocks stated: "Iran is in the midst of a near-total national internet shutdown as of 18:45 UTC, Saturday. Real-time network data show connectivity has fallen to just 7% of ordinary levels following twelve hours of progressive network disconnections as public protests have continued across the country."

Related topics: Access Providers, Censorship, Internet Governance
