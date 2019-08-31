Iran Almost Completely Shuts Off Internet Access Across the Country Amid Protests Over Fuel Prices

Iran has almost entirely shut down internet access across the country amid protests over an increase in fuel prices. NetBlocks internet observatory confirmed disruptions with multiple fixed-line and mobile providers in Iran over the weekend with the country's largest mobile network operators (including MCI, Rightel and IranCell) subsequently falling offline as of 6:00 pm (14:30 UTC) Saturday, amid worsening internet shutdowns as protests intensified. A recent update from NetBlocks stated: "Iran is in the midst of a near-total national internet shutdown as of 18:45 UTC, Saturday. Real-time network data show connectivity has fallen to just 7% of ordinary levels following twelve hours of progressive network disconnections as public protests have continued across the country."

