Internet Society Seeks Nominations for 2020 Board of Trustees

Are you passionate about working toward a stronger, open Internet available to everyone? Do you have experience in Internet standards, technology, development or public policy? If so, please consider applying for a seat on the Internet Society Board of Trustees.

The Internet Society serves a pivotal role in the world as a leader on Internet policy, technical, economic, and social matters, and as the organizational home of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Working with members, chapters, and other partners around the world, the Internet Society promotes the continued evolution and growth of the open Internet for everyone.

The Board of Trustees provides strategic direction, inspiration, and oversight to advance the Society's mission. Trustees also serve as members of the Internet Society Foundation board.

In 2020:



the Internet Society's chapters will elect two Trustees;

its Organization Members will elect one Trustee, and

the IETF will select one Trustee.

Membership in the Internet Society is not required to nominate someone (including yourself) to stand for election or to serve on the Board. Following an orientation program, all new Trustees will begin 3-year terms commencing with the Society's annual general meeting in August 2020.

Nominations close at 15:00 UTC on December 6, 2019.

Find out more by reading the Call for Nominations and other information available at: https://www.internetsociety.org/board-of-trustees/elections/