Home / News I have a News Tip

"lo" and Behold

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 29, 2019 1:22 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 256

Room 3420 at the University of California, Los Angeles's Boetler Hall where "infant internet took its first breath of life," 50 years ago today.

Happy 50th Internet! On October 29, 1969, at 10:30 p.m. Leonard Kleinrock, a professor of computer science at UCLA along with his graduate student Charley Kline sent a transmission from UCLA's computer to another computer at Stanford Research Institute via ARPANET, the precursor to the internet. The message text was the word "login" however, on the very first attempt, only the letters "l" and the "o" were transmitted before the system crashed. The first transmitted message resulted in "lo" as in lo and behold, says Professor Kleinrock jokingly, remembering the day fifty years later — the moment "infant internet took its first breath of life". The first permanent ARPANET link was eventually established on November 21, 1969. And the rest, as they say, is history!

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Internet Protocol, Web
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics