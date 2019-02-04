Home / News I have a News Tip

Room 3420 at the University of California, Los Angeles's Boetler Hall where "infant internet took its first breath of life," 50 years ago today.

Happy 50th Internet! On October 29, 1969, at 10:30 p.m. Leonard Kleinrock, a professor of computer science at UCLA along with his graduate student Charley Kline sent a transmission from UCLA's computer to another computer at Stanford Research Institute via ARPANET, the precursor to the internet. The message text was the word "login" however, on the very first attempt, only the letters "l" and the "o" were transmitted before the system crashed. The first transmitted message resulted in "lo" as in lo and behold, says Professor Kleinrock jokingly, remembering the day fifty years later — the moment "infant internet took its first breath of life". The first permanent ARPANET link was eventually established on November 21, 1969. And the rest, as they say, is history!