Home / News I have a News Tip

Hong Kong ISPs Oppose Government Plans for Internet Restrictions Without Industry Consultation

By CircleID Reporter
  • Aug 31, 2019 11:03 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,001

Hong Kong ISPs have requested the government to seek industry consultation before any internet restrictions are made. Hong Kong Internet Service Providers Association (HKISPA) released and "Urgent" statement on Wednesday denouncing any plans that would restrict Hong Kong's open internet network. Contrary to China's Internet where all connections are required to pass through its Great Firewall, Hong Kong's Internet is under an open network. HKISPA's statement said in part:

"Technically speaking, given the complexity of the modern Internet including technologies like VPN, cloud and cryptographies, it is impossible to effectively and meaningfully block any services, unless we put the whole Internet of Hong Kong behind large scale surveillance firewall.

By the above token, HKISPA would like to warn that, imposing any insensible restrictions on the open Internet would only result in more restrictions, as the original restrictions wouldn't be effective, and ultimately the result is putting Hong Kong's Internet behind a big firewall. Therefore, any such restrictions, however slight originally, would start the end of the open Internet of Hong Kong, and would immediately and permanently deter international businesses from positing their businesses and investments in Hong Kong."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Access Providers, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics