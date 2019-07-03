Home / News I have a News Tip

Australia to Block Domain Names That Host Extremist Content During Attacks

By CircleID Reporter
  • Aug 26, 2019 10:32 AM PDT
Following the Christchurch massacre in March which resulted in the killing of 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison while attending the G7 summit in France, said the government will establish a new framework to block domains linked to violent attacks. The March attack was live-streamed by the gunman over Facebook. "We are doing everything we can to deny terrorists the opportunity to glorify their crimes," Morrison said in a statement. Alison Bevege reporting in Reuters: "The government said it would establish a framework to block domains hosting such material. Australia's eSafety Commissioner would determine on a case-by-case basis what should be censored… In addition to extremist violence, domains hosting any abhorrent violent material — defined as content showing murder, attempted murder, rape, torture, or kidnapping — that is recorded by anyone involved in the conduct also would be blocked, the government said."

Related topics: Domain Names, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation
