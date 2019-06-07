URS Is a Bad Fit for .ORG, Says EFF

The online digital rights group, Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) on Tuesday published a post warning ICANN's latest move requiring the use of Uniform Rapid Suspension (URS) for .org domain names is a "bad fit." EFF argues that the use of URS, designed for a fast and cheap way to deal with cybersquatting or trademark cases involving newer top-level domains, does not make sense for legacy .org domains which are primarily used by non-profits. Mitch Stoltz, EFF's Senior Staff Attorney, explains:

— "When non-profit organizations use brand names and other commercial trademarks, it's often to call out corporations for their misdeeds — a classic First Amendment-protected activity. That means challenges to domain names in .org need more careful, thorough consideration than URS can provide. Adding URS to the .org domain puts non-profit organizations who strive to hold powerful corporations and governments accountable at risk of losing their domain names, effectively removing those organizations from the Internet until they can register a new name and teach the public how to find it. Losing a domain name means losing search engine placement, breaking every inbound link to the website, and knocking email and other vital services offline."

— Stoltz also cautions that beyond URS, new .org agreement could also result in the handling of challenges to the content of websites by the .org operator, Public Interest Registry (PIR) — "effectively making PIR a censorship bureau."