8chan Website Pushed Offline Over Ties to the Mass Shooting in El Paso

The notorious social networking website 8chan was taken offline on Monday afternoon following discontinuation of support from various service providers to the platform over its links to the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Emily Birnbaum reporting in The Hill: "8chan, which critics have called a breeding ground for white extremism, first went offline early Monday morning after web security firm Cloudflare cut ties with the website. While it came back online briefly, its service was cut off again by the afternoon after two other firms critical to its web infrastructure dropped 8chan as a client. 8chan administrator Ron Watkins confirmed the website had gone down around 1 p.m."