Home / News I have a News Tip

US Launches Cyberattack Against Iran’s Military IT Systems

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jun 25, 2019 8:56 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 761

The United States in retaliation to the growing Iranian cyber-activity and the shooting of an unarmed US drone last week has launched a series of cyberattacks against Iran's military IT systems. The strikes against Iran on Thursday were carried out as President Donald Trump backed away from a direct military strike in response to Iran's shooting down of the surveillance drone, according to US officials. AP's Tami Abdollah reports: "The cyberattacks — a contingency plan developed over weeks amid escalating tensions — disabled Iranian computer systems that controlled its rocket and missile launchers, the officials said. Two of the officials said the attacks, which specifically targeted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps computer system, were provided as options after Iranian forces blew up two oil tankers earlier this month."

US cyberattacks not successful, says Iran minister: Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran's minister for information and communications technology has a post on Twitter in response to the cyberattack stating: "They try hard, but have not carried out a successful attack. Media asked if the claimed cyberattacks against Iran are true. Last year we neutralized 33 million attacks with the (national) firewall."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cyberattack
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics