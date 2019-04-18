US Launches Cyberattack Against Iran’s Military IT Systems

The United States in retaliation to the growing Iranian cyber-activity and the shooting of an unarmed US drone last week has launched a series of cyberattacks against Iran's military IT systems. The strikes against Iran on Thursday were carried out as President Donald Trump backed away from a direct military strike in response to Iran's shooting down of the surveillance drone, according to US officials. AP's Tami Abdollah reports: "The cyberattacks — a contingency plan developed over weeks amid escalating tensions — disabled Iranian computer systems that controlled its rocket and missile launchers, the officials said. Two of the officials said the attacks, which specifically targeted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps computer system, were provided as options after Iranian forces blew up two oil tankers earlier this month."

US cyberattacks not successful, says Iran minister: Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran's minister for information and communications technology has a post on Twitter in response to the cyberattack stating: "They try hard, but have not carried out a successful attack. Media asked if the claimed cyberattacks against Iran are true. Last year we neutralized 33 million attacks with the (national) firewall."