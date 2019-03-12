Vladimir Putin Signs 'Sovereign Internet' Law to Further Tighten Government Control of the Internet

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed an "internet sovereignty" bill into law that further expands government's control of the Internet. The new law is planned to go into effect on November 1st and will require internet service providers in Russia to filter all traffic through designated nodes controlled by Roscomnadzor, the Kremlin's internet censor. In addition, the law will seek "to create an alternative domain name system (DNS) to protect the Russian-language section of the internet in case it is disconnected from the World Wide Web," reports the Moscow Times.

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.