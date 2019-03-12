Home / News I have a News Tip

Vladimir Putin Signs 'Sovereign Internet' Law to Further Tighten Government Control of the Internet

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 01, 2019 8:05 PM PDT
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed an "internet sovereignty" bill into law that further expands government's control of the Internet. The new law is planned to go into effect on November 1st and will require internet service providers in Russia to filter all traffic through designated nodes controlled by Roscomnadzor, the Kremlin's internet censor. In addition, the law will seek "to create an alternative domain name system (DNS) to protect the Russian-language section of the internet in case it is disconnected from the World Wide Web," reports the Moscow Times.

