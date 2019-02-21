Home / News I have a News Tip

Domain Names in 9 Indian Scripts to Be Added to the Root Servers by June

  • Apr 01, 2019 3:34 PM PDT
Internet root servers will soon allow domain name registrations in nine Indian scripts, according to Universal Acceptance Steering Group (UASG). Ajay Data, UASG Chairman told reporters today that Label Generation Rules (LGR) for nine language scripts used in India are expected to be finalized in a quarter and will be fed in root servers that are managed by ICANN by June. "LGR in root servers will identify characters in Indian scripts… We are only waiting for a response from Bangladesh to complete recommendations for Bangla script."

The nine Indian scripts to be enabled are Bengali, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Tamil and Telugu.

The Universal Acceptance Steering Group was founded in February of 2015 to undertake activities that will promote the Universal Acceptance of all valid domain names and email addresses. The group is made up of members from over 120 companies including Apple, GoDaddy, Google, Microsoft and Verisign, governments and community groups.

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Multilinguism, New TLDs
