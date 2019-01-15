US Senate to Hold Hearing on Consumer Data Privacy Issues

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, chairman of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, announced today that it will convene a hearing titled, "Policy Principles for a Federal Data Privacy Framework in the United States," on Wednesday, February 27 to examine what Congress should do to address risks to consumers and implement data privacy protections. The Commerce Committee exercises jurisdiction over the Federal Trade Commission, the primary overseer of consumer privacy and information security protections.

— Wicker: "It is this committee's responsibility and obligation to develop a federal privacy standard to protect consumers without stifling innovation, investment, or competition. As we continue to examine this critically important issue, I hope this first hearing will offer valuable insights that will help set the stage for meaningful bipartisan legislation."

— Noteworthy: John Eggerton of Multichannel points out there has been no privacy framework adopted for edge providers… "But both ISP and edge privacy are implicated by the growing Internet of everything at the speed of Docsis 4.0 and 5G."