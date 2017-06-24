Gmail Is Blocking 100 Million More Spam Messages Every Day With AI, Says Google

Google says it is now blocking close to 100 million more spam messages daily following the recent implementation of TensorFlow, its in-house open-source machine learning AI framework. The company reports it's blocking over 99.9 percent of spam, phishing, and malware from reaching its 1.5 billion Gmail users. Neil Kumaran, Product Manager in a post today explains: "ML makes catching spam possible by helping us identify patterns in large data sets that humans who create the rules might not catch; it makes it easy for us to adapt quickly to ever-changing spam attempts. ... Consider that every email has thousands of potential signals. Just because some of an email's characteristics match up to those commonly considered 'spammy,' doesn't necessarily mean it's spam. ML allows us to look at all of these signals together to make a determination."

Personalization of spam protection is another advantage ML offers, notes Kumaran. "What one person considers spam another person might consider an important message."