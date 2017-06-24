Home / News I have a News Tip

Gmail Is Blocking 100 Million More Spam Messages Every Day With AI, Says Google

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 06, 2019 12:21 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 654

Google says it is now blocking close to 100 million more spam messages daily following the recent implementation of TensorFlow, its in-house open-source machine learning AI framework. The company reports it's blocking over 99.9 percent of spam, phishing, and malware from reaching its 1.5 billion Gmail users. Neil Kumaran, Product Manager in a post today explains: "ML makes catching spam possible by helping us identify patterns in large data sets that humans who create the rules might not catch; it makes it easy for us to adapt quickly to ever-changing spam attempts. ... Consider that every email has thousands of potential signals. Just because some of an email's characteristics match up to those commonly considered 'spammy,' doesn't necessarily mean it's spam. ML allows us to look at all of these signals together to make a determination."

Personalization of spam protection is another advantage ML offers, notes Kumaran. "What one person considers spam another person might consider an important message."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Email, Spam
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

View All Topics