Home / News I have a News Tip

CENTR Publishes a Paper on Domain Name Registries and Online Content

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 04, 2019 11:23 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 561

The Council of European National Top-Level Domain Registries (CENTR) has published a paper on Domain name registries and online content which explores the domain name registries' relation and role regarding content online. The paper touches on topics such as what illegal content online is, where content is located, and how current ccTLD practices relate to the availability of content online. From the paper: "Local legal frameworks define what content is illegal, and who has the authority to deal with it within the rule of law. This may vary from country to country. Removing illegal content from the Internet is the only effective solution that avoids it being accessed and consumed. The content publisher and the hosting provider have direct access to the content or the device that stores the content. ccTLD registries have no access to content and neither do they host or transfer content through their infrastructure."

While CENTR hopes policies and practices presented in the paper could inspire other ccTLDs, it also notes that no guarantee copying a project or policy will lead to the same positive result, or indeed be legal within another ccTLD.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Domain Management, Domain Names, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Web
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics