ICANN Gives .amazon Talks a March Deadline

  • Jan 21, 2019 9:49 AM PST
ICANN's board of directors has voted to put a March deadline on discussions concerning .amazon top-level domain. "Late last week, the board formally resolved to 'make a decision' on .amazon at ICANN 64, which runs in Kobe, Japan from March 9 to March 14," reports Kevin Murphy in Domain Incite. "It would only do so if Amazon the e-commerce giant and the eight governments of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization fail to come to a "mutually agreed solution" on their differences before then." The vote comes following eight South American governments' strong denial in December for Amazon (the tech giant) being given the .amazon domain.

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, New TLDs
