ICANN Gives .amazon Talks a March Deadline

ICANN's board of directors has voted to put a March deadline on discussions concerning .amazon top-level domain. "Late last week, the board formally resolved to 'make a decision' on .amazon at ICANN 64, which runs in Kobe, Japan from March 9 to March 14," reports Kevin Murphy in Domain Incite. "It would only do so if Amazon the e-commerce giant and the eight governments of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization fail to come to a "mutually agreed solution" on their differences before then." The vote comes following eight South American governments' strong denial in December for Amazon (the tech giant) being given the .amazon domain.