Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for New Privacy Law, Suggests Data Broker Clearinghouse

Apple's chief executive officer Tim Cook has called for the US Congress to introduce a national privacy law, attacking a "shadow economy" where personal data is bought and sold without their knowledge. Cat Zakrzewski reporting in the Washington Post: "Cook wants Congress to create a 'data-broker clearinghouse' within the Federal Trade Commission that would oversee these companies. Data brokers collect and bundle people's information and sell their profiles to other companies, often to enable personalized online advertising. Cook is proposing the government require data brokers to register with the FTC and allow consumers the ability to track how the brokers package and sell their data — and easily delete their data from services for free."