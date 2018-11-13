Home / News I have a News Tip

Chinese Hackers Have Infiltrated US Navy Contractors to Steal Range of Data Including Missile Plans

  • Dec 14, 2018 10:31 AM PST
Chinese hackers have breached U.S. Navy contractors to steal a wide range of data from ship-maintenance data to missile plans through what is reported as the most debilitating cyber campaigns linked to Beijing. Reuters reports: "Victims have included contractors of all sizes, with some of the smaller ones struggling to invest in securing their networks, as hackers over the last 18 months have conducted numerous breaches to gather intelligence, sabotage American systems, and steal intellectual property, the Journal reported."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Data Center
