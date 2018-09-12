Home / News I have a News Tip

Neglected Domain Renewals Increasingly Scooped Up by Crooks for Credit Card Stealing Purposes

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 13, 2018 3:09 PM PST
The registrant of domain names with decent traffic who fail to renew them are proving quite costly for owners and others. Brian Krebs reports: "Lately, neglected domains have been getting scooped up by crooks who use them to set up fake e-commerce sites that steal credit card details from unwary shoppers. ... Credit card data stolen by these various Magecart groups invariably gets put up for sale at online cybercrime shops… In addition, some Magecart actors will sell access to hacked online stores, allowing crooks who buy this access to receive a live feed of freshly-stolen payment card details for as long as the site remains compromised."

