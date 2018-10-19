Amid Shutdown, Gab.com Claims Free Speech Infringement While Many Others View Them as Hate Site

The controversial site gab.com has been shut down by GoDaddy and given 2 days to move the domain elsewhere. The deadline expires at midnight tonight Irish time.

In recent days the site has seen itself become increasingly disconnected as various service providers and online platforms including PayPal have shut the door to them. At present the site is displaying this notice:

The text reads:

Gab.com is under attack. We have been systematically no-platformed by App Stores, multiple hosting providers, and several payment processors. We have been smeared by the mainstream media for defending free expression and individual liberty for all people and for working with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served for the horrible atrocity committed in Pittsburgh. Gab will continue to fight for the fundamental human right to speak freely. As we transition to a new hosting provider Gab will be inaccessible for a period of time. We are working around the clock to get Gab.com back online. Thank you and remember to speak freely.

GoDaddy wasn't the hosting provider for the site and it currently uses CloudFlare's DNS servers, so it's not clear who is the host, as the previous provider Joyent pulled the plug. However, as GoDaddy will be pulling the registration later today the site will need to find a new registrar first.

GoDaddy's notice to GAB is pretty clear (screenshot from their Twitter account which might get suspended):

Registrars like GoDaddy generally avoid getting involved in issues related to "content" on websites, but will when they feel that they are justified in doing so under their terms of service.

Where will Gab.com end up?

It's not clear at this juncture, as with the case of DailyStormer there are very few companies that will want to attract a domain with so much negative attention to their platforms. The domain itself is a 3 letter .com so many in the domain investment space will be watching it like a hawk, as Andrew notes the domain was bought for $200k.