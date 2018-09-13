Amazon Gets the Green Light for .Amazon TLD Following Intense Negotiations Involving South America

ICANN has lifted the stop on delegating the .amazon top-level domain, allowing the delegation of the domain to the company Amazon Inc. over the South American region. Monika Ermert reporting in Intellectual Property Watch writes: "At its meeting in Barcelona today, the private net governance body decided that following intensive negotiations between Amazon Inc and the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation (ACTO), representing the countries in the Amazon region, the retailer's application for the TLD could proceed according to the 2012 new TLD program. Amazon must make sure to publish safeguards for the zones, so-called "Public Interest Commitments," the board decision states. ... Representatives from the industry are concerned that GAC requests with regard to IGO names and also geographical names could lead to blocking many general names in the namespace."