Easy Access to ICANN, IP Address Data Beats Info on Encrypted Data, Says Telstra Cybersecurity Head

When it comes to fighting cybercrime, "being able to easily access ICANN and look up IP addresses is a lot more important than accessing the minutiae of encrypted data communications," says Jacqueline McNamara, head of cybersecurity at Telstra. Stilgherrian reporting in ZDNet: "She'd rather have instant access to data on the ownership of IP addresses through organizations like the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), and being able to work more quickly with law enforcement agencies and other authorities. Currently, getting access to this data generally requires a warrant or a subpoena. ... While there are probably cases where getting at encrypted communications would be important, McNamara said her view was: 'I think there are probably bigger fish to fry.'"