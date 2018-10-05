ICANN's 20th Anniversary Blog Collection

ICANN63 in Barcelona is now underway and this year, in addition to numerous sessions during the five-day long Annual General Meeting, ICANN will also be hosting a special session to celebrate the organizations 20th anniversary. The event will be held on Thursday, October 25th, from 17:00 to 18:00 (ICANN@20 Years) commemorating some of the key moments in ICANN's history.
In the weeks leading up to ICANN63, CircleID in collaboration with ICANN invited community members to send their thoughts reflecting on the early days of ICANN and some of the points over the last 20 years that stand out in their memory. And the response was tremendous! Thank you, everyone, for your responses and thoughtful contributions. Below you will find the collection of blogs that we have featured in past weeks. Enjoy!
* * *
|Cheers to ICANN!
by Afifa Abbas – Bangladesh
Information Security and Governance Lead Engineer
|ICANN at 20: Looking Back Forward
by Bonface Witaba – Kenya
Trainer, Researcher, Consultant in Internet Governance and Policy
|ICANN - A Catalyst for Development
by Nii Quaynor – Ghana
Convener of African Network Operators Group (AfNOG)
|ICANN's Two Decades of Evolution
by Vint Cerf – United States
Widely known as a "Father of the Internet," Vint is the co-designer with Robert Kahn of TCP/IP protocols and basic architecture of the Internet.
|ICANN's Rocky Beginning - When Friends Were Scarce
by Michael Roberts – United States
ICANN's first CEO & President
|Oral History of the Early Days of ICANN: A Perspective From Europe
by Oscar M Bonastre – Spain
Professor of Advanced Distributed Systems and Chair of Standards, Technical and Professional Activities, IEEE Spain Section
|A 1998 IANA Technical Seminar I Will Never Forget
by Louis Touton – United States
Louis Touton was ICANN’s first employee. He served as ICANN's Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.
|Looking Back at 20 Years of ICANN
by Patrik Fältström – Sweden
Fältström has been an active participant in Internet governance issues at the global level. In the late 1990’s he was a member of the gTLD Policy Oversight Committee, a process that helped form the foundation for the ICANN.
