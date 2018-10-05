ICANN's 20th Anniversary Blog Collection

ICANN63 in Barcelona is now underway and this year, in addition to numerous sessions during the five-day long Annual General Meeting, ICANN will also be hosting a special session to celebrate the organizations 20th anniversary. The event will be held on Thursday, October 25th, from 17:00 to 18:00 (ICANN@20 Years) commemorating some of the key moments in ICANN's history.

In the weeks leading up to ICANN63, CircleID in collaboration with ICANN invited community members to send their thoughts reflecting on the early days of ICANN and some of the points over the last 20 years that stand out in their memory. And the response was tremendous! Thank you, everyone, for your responses and thoughtful contributions. Below you will find the collection of blogs that we have featured in past weeks. Enjoy!

